A global healthcare company is seeking to expand its Cramlington site.

According to planning documents submitted to Northumberland County Council, Organon Pharma UK is aiming to grow capacity and create new jobs at the facility off Shotton Lane.

The planning application in full states: “Hybrid application to include early works to relocate car park, erect realigned fence, service road and creation of separated access and egress connecting to Shotton Lane via an additional link via a new access barrier and landscaping in detail.

“Outline planning permission for a 7,000m² packing hall over to floors (including 2,000m² of upper floor for plant and office accommodation), a 1,150m² amenity hub set, 4,400m² distribution warehouse with dock levellers, improved and enlarged car parking and enhanced soft landscaping.”

Organon Pharma UK has a portfolio of therapies and products in women’s health and biosimilars.

The planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant by Hedley Planning Services, includes the following: “The current facility houses packing lines, warehousing and associated staff facilities such as changing rooms, canteen etc, many of which are outdated and inefficient.

“The business operates 24/7 and employs around 650 people. The investment in processing, packaging, warehousing and staff facilities will allow additional production to be brought ‘in-house’ and help secure the existing 650 jobs long term, while there would be an additional 17FTE posts created.

“Organon’s business plan necessitates additional packing lines to accommodate growth and regulatory compliance. The new proposal aims to increase capacity with a purpose-built packing hall to best use the limited space within the site.”