The proposal lodged by English Heritage covers several elements that are designed to mitigate the health and safety concerns associated with the public use of the Ramparts, particularly during the hours of darkness.

They include installing 800 new reflective pathway discs on a resurfaced area, remove 17m of path from Brass Bastion and turf over, repair/repaint 10 gate locations, repaint two runs of fencing, resurface 1km of path from Cumberland to the playground (like-for-like) and install new health and safety signage on the Ramparts on 700mm high posts.

The application’s heritage statement by Mark Douglas, properties curator at English Heritage, includes the following: “In the early part of 19th Century, the military nature of the defences diminished and the Borough of Berwick acquired the Ramparts; converting them into a public amenity with footpaths and improved access.

“This public use of the Ramparts has continued up to the present day and as is an important feature of the town’s historic landscape. However, in recent years it has become increasingly apparent the steep and hazardous nature of the Ramparts (of course a reflection of their original defensive intent) needs to be highlighted and, where possible, mitigated.

“The proposed works are designed to address these health and safety requirements in a measured manner. Striking a balance between the need to alert visitors to the potential risks associated with visiting and walking the Ramparts (particularly during the hours of darkness) and maintaining the monument’s historic quality.”

Lee McFarlane, inspector of ancient monuments, has responded to the proposal on behalf of Historic England – a public body that looks after England's historic environment.

He said: “I believe that the proposals are justified and have struck the necessary balance between the need to keep the visitors safe and informed, and the need to ensure that the significance of the monument is not harmed.