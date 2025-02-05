Northumberland County Council has put together a short survey to get residents’ views on wheeled action sports including skateboarding, BMX, roller skating, rollerblading and scooter riding.

The survey has a few quick multiple choice questions about your experiences, what you think of the current facilities and suggestions for improvement.

The council’s Sports Development team is seeking as many people as possible in Northumberland to complete the survey by March 2.

Anyone can complete the survey at nland.uk/sportsurvey regardless of whether they participate in skateboarding, BMX, or any other wheeled action sports themselves.

Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “These wheeled sports are a great low-cost activity with mental and physical health benefits, and we want to help them grow and thrive.

“Local feedback will play a big part in shaping the future of wheeled actions sports in Northumberland.

“We’re also interested in hearing about how often you take part, how safe and inclusive you feel the spaces are and any barriers faced.”