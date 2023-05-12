It had applied for permission from Northumberland County Council for a premises licence in respect of Haggerston Castle Modular Show bar.

The licence would allow the supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 9am to 11pm seven days a week, as well as ‘regulated entertainment’ on the same timescales.

A single objector, Lorna Robinson, who owns and operates the nearby Haggerston Riding Centre, told a council licensing hearing: “We’ve used that road for over 60 years. My father-in-law before me took horses down to the beach, it has been there since the 1860s.

Haggerston Castle holiday park, near Berwick.

“Our horses go down there on a track out into the countryside. The entertainment and the tarpaulin on the roof could freak the horses and cause accidents.”

Mrs Robinson also raised concerns that children staying at the caravan park could be encouraged to run across the road by the location of the bar. However, she added that she had been in contact with the applicant who had allayed her fears by assuring her that activity at the new venue would mostly be later in the day, while the horses use the road in the morning.

Legal officer Melanie Bulman said: “The committee has taken into account there were no representations from any responsible authorities.