A barn conversion plan in the Northumberland countryside has been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guyzance Hall Estate Ltd has received permission to convert redundant barns for residential use and possible short term holiday let at East Barn, Guyzance Hall.

It has also received the green light to convert a neighbouring barn for storage and/or workshop use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report on the applicant’s behalf stated: “The building was constructed circa 1920’s and is not of historic or aesthetic importance.

Planning approval has been granted for a barn conversion on the Guyzance Hall Estate.

“The building is not a listed structure and, due to the visual disconnection with the surrounding listed structures, we would suggest that the building does not form part of the ‘setting’ of any listed building or structures although clearly part of the Guyzance Estate.”

The proposal was approved by planning officers at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.

Senior planning officer Will McKane reported: “Changes are proposed that complement the historic character of the utilitarian style of the existing building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Council building conservation officers were consulted about the scheme and changes were made to the design of the proposals in accordance with their comments. Subsequently no objection is raised to the scheme subject to relevant conditions to secure a high quality finish on visual amenity and heritage grounds.

“The proposed development is considered to be of appropriate design which would not have a significant adverse impact on the character or visual amenity of the conservation area.”

A planning condition will be attached to the approval to secure the proposed workshop and storage area to a use incidental to the main house to prevent its conversion to a separate unit.