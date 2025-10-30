Ambitious plans to extend a heritage railway have received an important boost.

Northumberland County Council has agreed to part-fund the repair of Eden Hill Bridge, near Alnwick.

It is set to benefit from a £255,000 cash injection with £125,000 coming from Northumberland County Council and £130,000 coming from Historic Railways to carry out essential waterproofing and structural repairs.

Earlier this year the council agreed to adopt the bridge from owner Historic Railways and is carrying out the repairs.

Mark Hayton, general manager at Aln Valley Railway, with Cllrs Martin Swinbank, Mark Mather and Gordon Castle.

This will then enable the council, as the bridge owner, to allow Aln Valley Railway to extend their track and greenway and to operate their heritage railway under the bridge and on towards Alnmouth.

This is a significant step in Aln Valley Railway Trust’s aspirations to restore the line between Alnmouth and Alnwick, improving the appeal of this tourism attraction whilst also increasing transport provision and preserving engineering heritage in Northumberland for generations to come.

Cllr Mark Mather, cabinet member for Roads and Highways, said: “We’ve worked to support this group for a number of years, and the funding presents a fantastic opportunity, not only for educational purposes but also for wider leisure and tourism benefits in Alnwick and beyond.”

The works are expected to start later this year and are anticipated to run for 12 weeks.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick Castle ward, said: “This is very good news. This is a major step forward for Aln Valley Railway to progress the line to Alnmouth Station.

“Eden Bridge has been a major obstacle to future extension and paves the way for Aln Valley Railway to realise its long-standing ambition of reopening the line for its full original length.”

Adam Hogg, a trustee at Aln Valley Railway said: “We are extremely grateful to Northumberland County Council for their help and support with Eden Hill Bridge and the wider Aln Valley Railway project.

“This will allow the AVR to progress beyond Greenrigg and towards our goal of getting to Alnmouth which will provide a heritage attraction to Alnwick and safe and sustainable Greenway for the area alongside the railway.”

The Alnmouth to Alnwick branch line closed to passenger services in 1968.