Housing association Bernicia lodged a planning application for 58 affordable rental and shared ownership properties on the Ord Road site a number of months ago.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s North Northumberland Local Area Committee are being recommended by officials to approve the plans, subject to conditions and an agreement for the contribution of £35,670 towards Coastal Mitigation Service, at their next meeting on May 18.

There would be 22 two-bedroom, 30 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom properties. The site would be landscaped, keeping the majority of trees while planting new native species to provide habitat for wildlife.

A computer generated image of how the proposed homes would look.

The home has long since been demolished and the site is currently rough grassland.

A total of four objections, and one letter of support, were lodged. The council report contains a summary of objections that include ‘the site is close to a wastewater treatment plant’, ‘concern over the safety of the access’, ‘the site is too isolated from existing housing and services’ and ‘residents of the development will suffer from excess noise’.

The comment in support of the bid says the town ‘is in desperate need of affordable housing to help people get on the housing ladder and address existing shortages’.

The officers say in the report: “It is accepted that the location might not be the most appropriate being close to existing industrial operations and the required noise mitigation measures.