Green light from council for 95 new homes in the Ashington area
The reserved matters application for 95 properties on land to the east of Summerhouse Lane was first submitted to Northumberland County Council by Persimmon in 2020, although a number of amendments have been made since then.
It has now been approved by the local authority under delegated powers.
Outline planning permission was granted for the construction of up to 200 new dwellings in November 2018. A separate reserved matters application is pending for the remaining 105 houses, proposed on the northern part of the overall site.
The bid that was recently approved is on the southern part of the site. Permission has been given for a total of 95 four and five-bedroom dwellings.
Each property will have its own garden areas to the front and back and its own garage and drive for parking.
The layout shows that pedestrian/cycle access links to the south, north, east and west of the site that meet existing pathways would be created to help encourage green methods of travel beyond the site. Landscaping is also proposed within the site.
A report by planning officers explaining why the application was approved includes the following: “Despite the countywide needs for this housing type (four and five bedrooms) being minimal, there is a higher proportion of two and three bedrooms properties proposed on the northern part of the site that would still be contributing towards the two and three bed needs and so together would be contributing towards the county’s identified predominant needs, which would arguably meet policy.
“As such, the mix of dwellings is considered to be acceptable in this instance.
“No affordable dwellings are proposed on this part of the site. They are all proposed on the northern part of the site.
“In terms of design/appearance, layout, landscaping, impact on trees and the impact on residential amenity of occupants of the proposed development and existing nearby properties, it is considered that the proposal is acceptable and would be in accordance with Local Plan policies and the National Planning Policy Framework.”
