A planning application for a sustainable energy generation and storage project at Ponteland Memorial Hall has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bid includes the installation of 83 solar panels and also a battery storage system.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce overall energy costs within the building and provide an off-grid emergency power supply to essential services for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning design statement submitted with the application stated: “The emergency provision should have an ideal supply time of 48 hours and is expected to provide lighting, mobile phone charging and a small amount of power for the use of kettles and a microwave until diesel generators or grid supply is reinstated.

Ponteland Memorial Hall.

“Surplus PV generation throughout the summer months would benefit from a co-operative energy purchase agreement established through Community Action Northumberland to reduce overall annual energy costs to community buildings throughout the region.”

The application was given the green light by the council’s planning department under delegated powers.

The report by planning officers included the following: “Policy REN 1 of the Northumberland Local Plan sets out that renewable and low carbon energy proposals will be supported if applicants are able to demonstrate that their effects are acceptable or can be made acceptable and provides additional positive weight towards community-led proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development will provide a source of renewable energy for Ponteland Memorial Hall, which is used as a community centre. Therefore, the principle of development is considered to be acceptable in this case.

“The scale, mass and form are considered to be acceptable and there would be no negative impact on the amenity.”