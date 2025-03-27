Green light for solar panels at Ponteland Memorial Hall
The bid includes the installation of 83 solar panels and also a battery storage system.
The objective of the scheme is to reduce overall energy costs within the building and provide an off-grid emergency power supply to essential services for the community.
A planning design statement submitted with the application stated: “The emergency provision should have an ideal supply time of 48 hours and is expected to provide lighting, mobile phone charging and a small amount of power for the use of kettles and a microwave until diesel generators or grid supply is reinstated.
“Surplus PV generation throughout the summer months would benefit from a co-operative energy purchase agreement established through Community Action Northumberland to reduce overall annual energy costs to community buildings throughout the region.”
The application was given the green light by the council’s planning department under delegated powers.
The report by planning officers included the following: “Policy REN 1 of the Northumberland Local Plan sets out that renewable and low carbon energy proposals will be supported if applicants are able to demonstrate that their effects are acceptable or can be made acceptable and provides additional positive weight towards community-led proposals.
“The proposed development will provide a source of renewable energy for Ponteland Memorial Hall, which is used as a community centre. Therefore, the principle of development is considered to be acceptable in this case.
“The scale, mass and form are considered to be acceptable and there would be no negative impact on the amenity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.