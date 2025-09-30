Preparations to start on a new £50million high school for Berwick have been approved.

The outline business case for the major scheme has been approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet – meaning procurement for the construction contract can get underway, with a contractor to be appointed in the spring.

It is expected that the new build will be completed by September 2028.

The budget for the project, which includes upgrades to local first schools to fit into a new two-tier model, has increased by £5.2million to £64million. Of this, £50.91million is earmarked for the new buildings at Berwick Academy.

A CGI of how the new Berwick Academy could look.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people at the county council, said: “This is a great moment – not just for education in our county, but also for families living in the north of the county.

"Today marks a huge step forward for our Berwick Academy plans. Subject to full council approval at the next budget, we will be providing the full £50.91million needed for this transformational new build.

“We should have spades in the ground next year and the new Academy open to pupils from September 2028 – securing the future of education in the Berwick area for years to come.

“We have worked hard for years to get to this point and I’d like to thank officers, fellow councillors, parents, staff and pupils for helping drive this project forward and turning this vision into reality.”

The funding announcement comes after a new report by Ofsted highlighted the significant progress being made at Berwick Academy.

The monitoring visit took place in July to evaluate the changes that have been carried out since and inspection in spring last year. It praised a number of improvements at the school.

Headteacher Ben Ryder said: “On behalf of our students, parents, and staff – both present and future – I am delighted with this decision. This project will provide an outstanding learning environment for generations to come.

“At Berwick Academy, we remain committed to raising outcomes for all students and I look forward to working closely with Northumberland County Council to ensure that the young people of north Northumberland receive the education they deserve.”