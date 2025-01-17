Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to install a new passenger help point at Berwick Railway Station has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The proposal by LNER involves cable management and the provision of power and data supplies to the location.

A design, access and heritage support statement submitted on behalf of LNER included the following: “The submitted proposals form part of a wider scheme being undertaken by LNER to enhance the usability of stations for all passengers.

“The proposed works at Berwick Railway Station focus on the installation of the help point strategically positioned to assist passengers, ensuring they are placed in high traffic areas where they can be most effective.

Berwick Railway Station.

“It is also a careful placement that reflects both the commitment to meeting the diverse needs of travellers, particularly those with reduced mobility or visual impairments, and the station’s significant heritage value.

“This includes thoughtful planning of cable routes to minimise any impact on the station’s historical features.”

The station is located within the Berwick Conservation Area and the council officer report – the listed building consent application was approved under delegated powers – said that the local authority’s built heritage and design officer responded to the consultation stating that they had no objection to the proposals.

The report concludes: “The application has been considered against local development plan policies and the relevant sections of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The proposals are appropriate in relation to the Grade II listed building and therefore represent an appropriate form of development that would not harm its significance.”