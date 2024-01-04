The approval of dozens of new homes in an area of Berwick has been welcomed by local councillors.

The site, which is currently agricultural fields, is sandwiched between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167. Picture from Google.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee unanimously gave the reserved matters application by Michael Guthrie for a total of 110 dwellings of various types the green light at its meeting on Tuesday, subject to a contribution of £67,650 towards the local authority’s coastal mitigation scheme.

Outline permission had already been granted for the scheme at the site, which is currently agricultural fields sandwiched between the Highcliffe housing estate and the A1167. This is phases two to four as the phase one affordable/rental element of 40 properties has already been built on an adjacent site.

No objections were raised by members of the public or statutory consultees.

County councillor for Berwick East Georgina Hill raised issues relating to highways, with the site being in a “dangerous area”, and the Section 106 agreement in relation to the whole development, as well as the proposed coastal mitigation scheme, but proposed approval as the homes are “in a suitable spot” and it would be “something really positive” for the area.

She said after the meeting: “I was pleased to propose acceptance of this application and see it being supported unanimously by the committee.

“We desperately need more housing here, of all types, as the existing shortage perpetuates gross inequities. It will provide much needed bungalows and four-bedroom properties.”

Berwick West with Ord county councillor Isabel Hunter said after the meeting: “I welcome the eventual completion of the development, which started 10/11 years ago with the affordable/rental element. This will now provide a variety of sizes and types of housing for purchase.

“I do hope that when the houses are built that they are marketed at a price that local people can afford.

“I hope the council’s highways department will deliver on their promises by moving the 30mph speed limit further south towards Scremerston as well as ensuring that the entrance/egress from the estate is made as safe as possible, as this is a busy road which has had many accidents over recent years.