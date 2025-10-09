Approval has been granted for a new holiday glamping site in Berwickshire after it was labelled a “shining example of sustainable tourism”.

Scottish Borders Council has given the green light to an application from Edinburgh-based Interteviot Properties Ltd for six glamping pods with waste and bike store on land north of Linthill Farmhouse in Eyemouth.

Linthill Farm Steading is a family-owned venture with the long-term ambition of creating a carbon-negative retreat – preserving the steading’s historical significance, while integrating sustainable practices that align with and drive modern environmental standards.

A report in support of the application stated: “The site is ideally situated for people exploring the Scottish Border region, but also within easy reach of the A1 for those travelling farther north.”

The South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) offered enthusiastic support for the proposal, with a spokesperson stating: “Their mission to transform this former farm steading into a shining example of sustainable tourism where guests can relax and recharge, while doing their part to combat climate change is reflected in The South of Scotland Responsible Tourism Strategy, which is owned and delivered by the private sector and all public agencies, will increase the value of our visitor economy by £1bn and support a further 6,000 jobs.

“The proposed development will provide high quality, aesthetically pleasing accommodation, set within a secluded site at Linthill Farm Steading.

“The development will contribute positively to the local economy and will not detract from the character of the surrounding area or any residential amenity.”