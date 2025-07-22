A global healthcare company that applied to expand its Cramlington site has received planning permission.

Organon Pharma UK will be growing capacity and creating new jobs at the facility off Shotton Lane.

An application by the firm submitted last August was approved by Northumberland County Council It included: “Outline planning permission for a 7,000m² packing hall over two floors (including 2,000m² of upper floor for plant and office accommodation), a 1,150m² amenity hub set, 4,400m² distribution warehouse with dock levellers, improved and enlarged car parking and enhanced soft landscaping.”

Outline approval means what is known as ‘reserved matters’ still need to get the green light and a reserved matters proposal for access, appearance, layout, landscaping and scale was lodged with the council earlier this year.

The Organon Pharma UK site in Cramlington.

This has now been approved by local authority planning officers under delegated powers and their report included the following: “The local planning authority consider the appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the development to have been appropriately addressed as part of this submission.

“It is acknowledged that the proposals are large and will be evident from various viewpoints. However, the applicant has worked to mitigate any impacts though the use of appropriate materials and the provision of soft landscaping.”

Organon Pharma UK has a portfolio of therapies and it also has products in women’s health and biosimilars.

The planning statement for the first application included the following: “The investment in processing, packaging, warehousing and staff facilities will allow additional production to be brought ‘in-house’ and help secure the existing 650 jobs long term, while there would be an additional 17FTE posts created.”