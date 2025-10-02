Green light for bid to create a side extension to existing hospitality building at Ord House Country Park

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
An application to erect a side extension to the existing hospitality building at Ord House Country Park has been approved.

Within the long-established caravan park located on the western edge of East Ord village, the extension includes an additional café/seating area and a roof structure to be used as a terrace for outside seating.

There were two objections from East Ord residents, but the bid was given the green light by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The extension will adjoin the existing lounge bar and family room, with internal access maintained from the current building.

The concerns raised by the objectors such as “noise from weekend events and lack of soundproofing”, “cooking odours affecting residential amenity” and “overlooking and loss of privacy from the proposed roof terrace” were summarised in the planning officers’ report.

The report also included the following judgements from the officers: “Given the separation distance, the nature of the proposed use and the absence of substantiated complaints, it is considered unlikely that the development would result in significant adverse impacts on residential amenity.

“However, although the council’s Environmental Protection Team did not recommend conditions, the introduction of a roof terrace in close proximity to residential properties raises a reasonable potential for amenity impacts.

“In the interests of safeguarding residential amenity, it is considered appropriate to impose conditions restricting the hours of use and amplified sound on the terrace.”

In the recent Northumbria in Bloom Awards, Ord House Country Park got a gold accolade and it was the winner of the Best Pub category thanks to its Lounge, Bar and Grill, and it also received a gold award in the Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction, or Country Estate section.

