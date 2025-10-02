An application to erect a side extension to the existing hospitality building at Ord House Country Park has been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the long-established caravan park located on the western edge of East Ord village, the extension includes an additional café/seating area and a roof structure to be used as a terrace for outside seating.

There were two objections from East Ord residents, but the bid was given the green light by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension will adjoin the existing lounge bar and family room, with internal access maintained from the current building.

Ord House Country Park.

The concerns raised by the objectors such as “noise from weekend events and lack of soundproofing”, “cooking odours affecting residential amenity” and “overlooking and loss of privacy from the proposed roof terrace” were summarised in the planning officers’ report.

The report also included the following judgements from the officers: “Given the separation distance, the nature of the proposed use and the absence of substantiated complaints, it is considered unlikely that the development would result in significant adverse impacts on residential amenity.

“However, although the council’s Environmental Protection Team did not recommend conditions, the introduction of a roof terrace in close proximity to residential properties raises a reasonable potential for amenity impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the interests of safeguarding residential amenity, it is considered appropriate to impose conditions restricting the hours of use and amplified sound on the terrace.”

In the recent Northumbria in Bloom Awards, Ord House Country Park got a gold accolade and it was the winner of the Best Pub category thanks to its Lounge, Bar and Grill, and it also received a gold award in the Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction, or Country Estate section.