Green light for application to refurbish and extend the cafe and kitchen at Plessey Woods Country Park
The park – which is located between Bedlington (to the east) and Stannington (to the west) – offers 100 acres of woodland, meadow and riverside to explore, and there is also a children’s play area.
The woodland is home to many birds, such as the great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch and tree creeper, as well as animals including the red squirrel, roe deer and fox.
Wording for the bid to improve facilities was as follows: ‘Work to refurbish and extend the cafe and kitchen of the visitor centre and to refurbish the adjacent public toilets’.
The proposal was recently approved. A report by the county council’s planning department explained: “This application was referred to the director of planning and chairs of the relevant local area council committee for a decision on how the application was to be determined as the applicant is Northumberland County Council.
“It was confirmed that the application should be decided via delegated decision.”
The report also includes the following statement: “It is considered that the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area as the overall size of the site is sufficient to accommodate the proposed extension and the local planning authority do not feel it would constitute overdevelopment of the site.
“The proposal would support a business (run by the local authority) as the extension of the Plessey Woods Visitor Centre would allow for additional space for the cafe to expand and in return provide a functional space that will continue to attract visitors to Plessey Woods.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.