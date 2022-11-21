Alnwick residents turned out in force at an event giving them the chance to find out more about key plans for the town.

The drop-in organised by the Alnwick Forum on Saturday was also an opportunity to learn about the various community initiatives happening.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The attendance at the Forum was great. I thank all those who attended and everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event was a success. It was encouraging to see so many conversations taking place in the Northumberland Hall.”

Cllr Gordon Castle added: “I am very impressed with the turnout, and this reflects well on the joint working between Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council whose officers have worked hard to make the event such a success and feature such a wide range of organisations.

"No-one can argue that they haven’t had the opportunity to find out what’s happening in Alnwick. People also had the opportunity to record their opinions on subjects such as plans for the cobbles, Narrowgate pedestrianisation, Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan.”

Here are 20 pictures from the event courtesy of Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council.

1. Forum Councillors John Humphries, Geoff Watson, Gordon Castle and Lynda Wearn were keen to engage with local people who attended the forum. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2. Cobbles Viewing the planning displays for the cobbles. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Bailiffgate Museum Bailiffgate Museum chair Jean Humphreys and secretary Louise Dawson presented plans for the museum’s possible new location. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Friends of the Earth Lisa Bellamy and Liz Anderson from Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales