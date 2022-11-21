Great turnout at Alnwick drop-in as residents learn about plans for key sites
Alnwick residents turned out in force at an event giving them the chance to find out more about key plans for the town.
The drop-in organised by the Alnwick Forum on Saturday was also an opportunity to learn about the various community initiatives happening.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “The attendance at the Forum was great. I thank all those who attended and everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event was a success. It was encouraging to see so many conversations taking place in the Northumberland Hall.”
Cllr Gordon Castle added: “I am very impressed with the turnout, and this reflects well on the joint working between Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council whose officers have worked hard to make the event such a success and feature such a wide range of organisations.
"No-one can argue that they haven’t had the opportunity to find out what’s happening in Alnwick. People also had the opportunity to record their opinions on subjects such as plans for the cobbles, Narrowgate pedestrianisation, Bailiffgate Museum and Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan.”
Here are 20 pictures from the event courtesy of Jane Coltman and Alnwick Town Council.