Grant awarded to support Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition coming to the North East in 2022

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums (TWAM) has been awarded an undisclosed sum in support of the exhibition at the Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle, from September 17 to December 3, in partnership with the British Library.

This will be the first time the ancient book, the most spectacular manuscript to survive from Anglo-Saxon England, has been displayed in the region since 2013.

The Lindisfarne Gospels will feature in a contemporary, multi-sensory exhibition about its meaning in the world today and explore its relationship with themes of personal, regional and national identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lindisfarne Gospels. Picture: British Library

There will also be a variety of public, community and school events across the North East to celebrate the landmark loan from the British Library, as well as a brand-new high-profile artist commission to reimagine the significance of the Gospels for a 21st-century audience.

Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “There is huge excitement that the Lindisfarne Gospels will be returning home.

“They’re one of the world’s great works of art and they are from right here; when the North East was the kingdom of Northumbria and led the world in art, culture, and creativity.

“The Lindisfarne Gospels 2022 programme is seeking to engage 300,000 people in this regional celebration, a unique opportunity to showcase the best of our cultural offerings.

“This is not just about bringing visitors to the North of Tyne, which will be great for our economy. It’s about celebrating our region.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, North of Tyne cabinet member for Culture Creative and leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “The Lindisfarne Gospels are part of our inheritance.

“It will be a privilege to be their custodian and will give visitors and communities in Northumberland, North Tyneside and Newcastle something to look forward to in 2022.

“This funding from the North of Tyne will help us showcase our region, boosting our businesses, economy and tourism as we ensure a strong recovery from the pandemic.”