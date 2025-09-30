The Government has been urged to bear the higher cost of delivering council services in rural areas ahead of a decision on local authority funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultation on the new fair funding review has recently closed, with news of council funding from Westminster expected before Christmas.

Leading Tory councillors at Northumberland County Council have already criticised the Government for the removal of the rural services delivery grant last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, cabinet member for finance Nick Oliver said officers had worked hard to put the council’s case to Government.

Northumberland County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Morpeth.

He said: “You may remember in the Government’s manifesto they promised to reorganise funding of local Government. The fair funding review is the manifestation of that.

“In the first year we lost our rural services delivery grant as money was directed to metropolitan areas. Government have now gone out to consultation and will announce their plans at the end of November.

“There is some good news – credit where credit is due – and we welcome the fact that we will be getting a three-year settlement which allows us to plan further ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our council’s response to the fair funding review is a significant piece of work. There has been a lot of thought to pretty begin questions, a lot of work has gone in and I hope somebody in Whitehall will actually read it.

“There are themes – one is local authorities in rural areas have higher costs. Greater geographical areas cost more to empty bins, for example.

“The gap between rural areas and urban areas in terms of funding per head is increasing. There are also costs in less obvious areas – it is more expensive to recruit staff and transport costs for people accessing services are higher.”

Under the proposed changes, from 2026–27 there will be a new system for allocating funding to local authorities that will take into account assessments of councils’ spending needs and their relative to raise revenues via council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council’s finance chief Jan Willis was concerned the reforms would not go far enough.

She said: “There is an urgent need for reform in local government funding. This is about how the cake is carved up between local authorities, rather than the size of the cake.”