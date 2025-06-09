The Government has refused to commit to funding part of the £50million cost of new school buildings for Berwick Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council will shoulder most of the cost, but has requested a £13million contribution from the Department for Education (DfE).

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of the county council, recently wrote a letter to the DfE to personally make the case for the additional funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But DfE officials have said that they cannot make any commitments on future spending before the next multi-year phase of the spending review. This is due to be completed later this year.

Berwick Academy. Picture by NCJ Media.

It comes amid criticism of the county council for failing to deliver a business case for the project. However, council bosses say the project is progressing as planned.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said: “We are aware of Northumberland County Council’s commitment to invest in the school estate in the Berwick area, including a rebuild of Berwick Academy, as part of a wider reorganisation in the local area.

“Capital funding and programmes beyond financial year 2025-26 will be set out following the next multi-year phase of the Spending Review, due to complete later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not able to make any commitments on future capital funding or rebuilding programmes at this time, but are always open to speaking to the local authority on their plans.”

Last week, North Northumberland MP David Smith said “black mould” had been discovered in the school’s toilet block.

Coun Georgina Hill, the Independent councillor for Berwick East, criticised both the Labour Government and the Tory-led county council for the delays.

She said: “Labour and the Tories are playing a credit-blame game over the school – but this is far too important for these types of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a lack of progress, we have a lack of a business plan and a lack of driving this project through, which is a real disappointment for people in Berwick.

“I think the Government should contribute, but to be fair until last summer we had a long-standing Tory MP who didn’t deliver anything for the school. The administration at County Hall need to get on and do it with a contribution from the DfE.

“Schools further south would not be allowed to get to this state.”

The county council’s cabinet member for education, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, defended the project and expressed disappointment with the Government’s position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The council is committed to delivering this project, which will transform Berwick and North Northumberland. We are disappointed with that reaction from the DfE and we will continue to put the pressure on them to release the funding that we are due for repairing the school that is there.

“We have had funding contributions when we delivered the new school in Hexham – the Government should do it for Berwick too.

“The business case is going to be published in September, which has always been the plan for the last four years. This is a thousand-page document with a lot of detail.

“Once that is agreed, they can start building the next day – it is the end of that process.”