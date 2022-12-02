Government criticised by Northumberland council officers over 26 week target for childcare court cases

The Govrnment’s Public Law Outline target for cases, which are where a local authority applies for a court order to safeguard the welfare of a child, aims to have cases completed in 26 weeks.

However, in Northumberland that figure stands at 39.7 weeks for 2022, while the national average for the same period is 43 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is despite the fact that Northumberland’s children’s services department was praised in a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The Government has been criticised by Northumberland council officers over its 26 week target for childcare court cases.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the county council’s family and children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, Catholic church representative Alan Hodgson questioned the issue.

He said: “Is 26 just an arbitrary figure?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do we need to go back to the Government and say, unless you’re going to increase capacity in the courts, you have insisted on something that is not achievable?”

Director of children’s services Graham Reiter explained that there had been national feedback from local authorities up and down the country that the 26-week target was ‘aspirational’ and that no other court had achieved the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’re not an outlier at all.”

Ofsted’s inspection, published in August 2022, highlighted that social workers identified permanence plans for children “at the earliest opportunity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing to this praise, Mr Hodgson continued: “As far as Ofsted is concerned, you’re doing everything you can. Who is monitoring the courts?

“That’s left to the Ministry of Justice? They’re marking their own homework.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Reiter confirmed that this was the case.

Coun Wayne Daley added that there was a need for the work that went into the cases to be thorough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have to make sure that every conceivable option is considered.”