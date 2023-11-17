An extra £184m is heading to Northumberland to improve the condition of its road network over the next decade.

The government has announced an extra £8.3bn funding will go to England's local councils over the next 11 years for road maintenance.

Local authorities in the North East will receive a share of £544m of redirected HS2 funding

Northumberland will get an extra £2.7m in each of the next two years, with a total uplift of over £184.8m over the next ten years.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Extra investment to improve our highways is very welcome so this is fantastic news.

“Looking after roads in Northumberland is a key priority for this council. But with a network covering over 3,100 miles it does bring challenges - so every extra pound we can plough into additional maintenance works will benefit road users up and down the county.”

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Improving Roads and Highways, added: “The council's main funding for highway maintenance comes from Department for Transport and is around £21m per year. In addition to this the council has put in a further £17.5m in its own capital to improve road maintenance over the last three years.

“We are continually investing in our services to improve highway maintenance - whether for helping reporting, improving our management systems or improving plant and materials for repair.

“We’re now looking to plan in detail how best to use this extra money to get the best outcomes for residents across the county.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Most people travel by road and potholes can cause misery for motorists, from expensive vehicle repairs to bumpy, slow, and dangerous journeys. Our £544m boost to repair roads across the North East shows that we’re on the side of drivers.

“Today’s biggest ever funding uplift for local road improvements is a victory for all road users, who will enjoy smoother, faster and safer trips - as we use redirected HS2 funding to make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”