Go-ahead for holiday pods would mark ‘another nail in the coffin’ for fishing village

An artist's impression of two of the proposed pods.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the holiday cabins with parking bays on land in Burnmouth, adjacent to a former church and close to the village harbour.

The applicant, named as ASE Holiday & Property Rental Ltd, has pledged to provide an “attractive holiday destination, boosting the local economy by responsibly increased tourism”.

But the application has raised serious concerns among villagers amid claims that “this focus on tourism is killing the community”.

Opponent Paul Oswald, of Lower Burnmouth, is among the dissenting voices.

He said: “The reality is that apart from some local cleaners servicing the pods, all the income would be syphoned off elsewhere and certainly not accrue to Burnmouth.

“Were this planning application to be granted it would be another nail in the coffin of the Burnmouth community as a local fishing village.

“Already over half the houses are either holiday lets or second and third homes, or are empty. This focus on tourism is killing the community and adds nothing to the infrastructure. It provides no regular jobs or facilities.

“The presumption, by an unheard of holiday company, that they can just march into the village without any introduction or prior discussion, hiding behind the smooth words of their architects, and do what they like is breathtaking.”

Additionally, a number of objection comments have been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.