Gazette readers share their thoughts on new Morrisons set for Amble Retail Park
Morrisons have signed a deal to open at the new retail park development in Amble and Gazette readers have been keen to share their thoughts.
Four other shops which are yet to be announced will also be added as well as a coffee shop drive-thru.
The development is hoped to create 200 full and part-time jobs, and a further 90 jobs during construction.
Coun Jeff Watson, ward member for Amble West with Warkworth, said: “The progress made by Amble in recent years has been tremendous and this is another great boost for the area - both in terms of the retail offer and job opportunities for local people.”
Northumberland Gazette readers have shared mixed opinions following this news.
Some concerns have been raised about the impact that the new store will have on the area.
Tony Batcheldor said: “Bang goes the lovely small seaside town.”
Peter Cannon asked: “90 construction jobs! How many locals and are they local contractors?”
Others are concerned about the success of the new store.
Jacqueline Blackbird added: “What about the one they built un-opened at Dalton Park?”
Some readers are pleased with the announcement.
Sue Murray Wa Latto said: “Good to hear.”
Will Richardson added: “Great news.”
George Robertson agreed: “Good stuff this mind.”
Paul Purvis said: “About time Amble had a Morrisons.”
The idea of new job opportunities is a highlight for some.
Lesley Kendall commented: “More jobs to try for.”
Bill Danielle Cruickshank asked: “When will they recruit?”