Anne Robertson, who was speaking against the application at the Grade-II listed building at a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, branded the plans “ugly”.

Despite her fears that the garden house’s position would result in a loss of amenity to her neighbouring property, members of the committee agreed to proceed with council planners’ recommendations and granted the application.

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Robertson said: “I was devastated when I received notification that my neighbour had submitted this application. It is 26 inches from my boundary wall and my only patio.

The meeting took place at County Hall.

“When I sit on my patio, I will be able to hear every conversation word for word. I fear there will be noise issues both day and night.

“The garden room is modern, ugly, and not at all in keeping with a Grade-II listed building.”

Coun David Cowans of Hepscott Parish Council also raised concerns, saying: “It is an unfortunate setting because it is almost touching the building. Common sense would say it should be moved behind another neighbouring screening wall.”

But Applicant Stewart McNicholl disputed Mrs Robertson’s claims about the distance between the planned building and the boundary wall, and added: “The building is part of a domestic garden already used as a pool area. Children do make noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is actually two metres from the boundary wall. It doesn’t overlook anything or anyone.”