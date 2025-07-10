The Government has been accused of failing to prioritise Northumberland after plans to dual the A66 were given the green light.

It comes after the long-awaited project to dual the A1 in the county were scrapped last autumn.

The Government says dualling the A66 across the Pennines will shave up to 12 minutes off journeys. The £1.5billion project will provide a dual carriageway link between the M6 and the A1.

The Northumberland A1 scheme would have seen 13 miles of the road dualled between Morpeth and Ellingham. It was given the go-ahead by the previous Government after numerous delays just prior to the General Election, but last year’s budget saw the plan scrapped with costs estimated to be over £500million.

Traffic on the single-lane section of the A1 in Northumberland. Photo: NCJ Media.

Reacting to the news, Northumberland County Council’s Conservative deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “It is clear Labour were lying when they said there was no money for A1 dualling.

“There is plenty of money for such projects, Labour just don’t think Northumberland is a priority. Sadly none of our new Labour MPs are fighting our corner.

“They should remember they owe their jobs to the people of Northumberland, not to the Prime Minister – and that the people are now desperate to fire them at the next election.”

A recent YouGov poll suggests Labour would lose three of the party’s four seats in Northumberland if a General Election was called. The poll predicted Labour would narrowly cling on in Hexham, but put them neck and neck with the Tories, while Reform were ahead in the other three constituencies.

Responding to Coun Wearmouth’s comments, a Labour Party spokesman said: “This is rich coming from the party whose financial mismanagement of the country let to a crashed economy and ballooning project costs.

“It’s this Labour Government that is picking up their slack and delivering for Northumberland. The dualling of the A66 will massively benefit the people of the county and its economy, and other projects such as the Blyth relief road are still under consideration.

“Perhaps Coun Wearmouth should focus less on lashing out at Labour, and reflect a bit more on his party’s legacy.”

The A66 dualling scheme was prioritised by the Government in 2016 following a report that recommended that project over one to dual the A69 between Northumberland and Cumbria.