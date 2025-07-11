Residents in Bedlington have been left frustrated but unsurprised by the latest delay on the town’s new railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the Northumberland Line, the project will connect the town to Tyneside and the wider rail network as well as the rest of south east Northumberland.

However, last week, council bosses confirmed that the station – alongside Northumberland Park – will not open until 2026, the latest in a long line of delays for Bedlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the stations at Ashington and Seaton Delaval will be likely to have been open for more than a year by the time passengers are able to board at Bedlington.

A CGI image of what Bedlington's Northumberland Line station will look like.

Coun Malcolm Robinson, the Independent councillor for Bedlington West, has regularly complained that the town is “ignored” by the council.

Reacting to the latest delay, he said: “Residents have been mostly unsurprised. Time and time again, it’s Bedlington that has to suffer – it’s just a joke now.

“It is a shame that Bedlington can’t be part of this great success that is the Northumberland Line. It’s one thing after another, it is not good at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had that many promises time and time again. At the end of the day, you’re eroding public trust in all these projects.

“The worst part is we’re waving at trains trundling through Bedlington so many times a day that it cuts the town in half because of the level crossing and we can’t get on them.

“Lets hope it is open in the new year, but I think people in Bedlington will believe it when they see it. Bedlington is always at the end of the queue, it is always us and I’m sick of it.”

No specific reason has been given for the delay by either Northumberland County Council or rail operator Northern. It is understood there have been “huge engineering challenges” faced by construction crews, while a complex regulatory process must be undertaken before the stations can be brought online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The railway had not run passenger services for many years because of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s until the opening with the initial two stations in December last year.

Responding to Coun Robinson’s comments, Coun Sanderson said: “I know Coun Robinson will share my enormous pleasure in the success of the Northumberland Line, which has taken almost 70 years to get running again.

“I understand everybody wants everything quickly, but given that timescale I think a few more months will fly by. We will get Bedlington open as soon as we can.

“I would rather under-promise and not delay than the other way round. We’re working as fast as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you think about the national rail schemes that are under way, some are years and years over time. Producing a new railway line is an immensely complicated and challenging project – but we are going to stick with it.

“I’m sure that, within a matter of months, Bedlington will be open and people will be able to enjoy it.”

For more information about the line, go to www.northumberlandline.uk