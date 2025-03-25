Further works to try and stop the spate of railing collisions set for Curly Kews bank in Morpeth
Local councillor Richard Wearmouth has secured additional surface treatment and other measures that Northumberland County Council officers are in the process of designing to stop the problem once and for all.
He said: “The collisions with the railings are very frustrating. The council is currently designing measures to help prevent collisions from occurring at all as this is by far and away the best outcome.
“Some residents have asked for an alternative footpath. We are looking at this but, without substantial tree felling, this will be challenging.
“Works on the final design will begin in the summer at the same time as full resurfacing of the road between Curly Kews and the former Wansbeck pub.
“I’ve been pushing for this work for years and I’m pleased to see it will soon be undertaken.”
