The William Elder Building in Castlegate, Berwick.

The cabinets of seven North East local authorities have agreed the terms and process for the ‘minded to’ agreement.

A consultation, which runs until March 23, is giving residents and businesses an opportunity to consider and comment on the proposed scheme, centred on the plan that sets out how devolution would be implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an event in Alnwick, the next one will be held at the William Elder Building (Berwick Community Trust), 56-58 Castlegate, on Monday, February 27 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

It will be attended by senior councillors and officers from the council.

Coun Glen Sanderson, county council leader, said: “The North East devolution deal provides us with a unique opportunity to bring billions of pounds of investment to the region.

“We want to hear from people across Northumberland to move the deal to the next stage and I’d encourage residents and businesses to get involved with the processs as we want to listen carefully to your views.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will include a presentation and a Q&A session.

Coun Catherine Seymour, county councillor for Berwick North, said: “I would like to encourage residents to attend the public consultation in Berwick on the devolution deal proposal. This will bring power and massive funding into Northumberland to benefit our communities.

“Don’t miss this opportunity with the leader of the council to ask questions and give your views on these proposals.”