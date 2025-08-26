The costs of the Northumberland Line rail project could be set to soar by a further £37.9 million.

Nearly £300 million has already been spent on the reintroduction of passenger services between Ashington and Newcastle for the first time in nearly 60 years.

However, extra funding is now being considered to ensure the rail project can be completed in full as originally intended over the coming months.

Bebside Station is due to be the fourth station to open on the line in October. The final two stations at Bedlington and Northumberland Park are due to open early in 2026.

A train passing through Northumberland Park on the Northumberland Line.

Northumberland County Council cabinet members are being recommended to request that full council approves an overall increase to the value of the project by £37.9 million at their meeting on September 3.

This would be achieved by increasing the council’s contribution by £10 million and accepting a further contribution of £17 million from the Department for Transport.

A further ask of £10.9 million from the North East Combined Authority, to support completion of Northumberland Park Interchange where the new station connects with Metro services, would be considered by its cabinet on September 23.

Key reasons behind the increase include the final cost of mining remediation work, particularly at Northumberland Park, which was always one of the project’s biggest risks due to the unknown number of mine workings that needed to be treated.

To mitigate delays due to weather and ground conditions encountered on the first three stations the works were accelerated to enable them to open as early as possible to start realising the significant benefits associated with the new passenger rail service. The budget for accelerating the opening of the three stations was based on estimates and the final cost for the acceleration was higher than estimated.

The report to cabinet states that the previous budget reset was based on point estimates for the final cost of contracts, taking account what was known at that time.

Agreements for the final contract costs for rail infrastructure works have been reached, and the final negotiated costs are higher than was previously estimated.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This line is bringing massive benefits not just in terms of travel, but also investment, educational and job opportunities, as well as enhanced public transport connectivity across the wider region.

“A huge amount of work continues to ensure all remaining stations can be opened as quickly and safely as possible with teams literally working around the clock to get the project complete. We’re very much looking forward to Bebside opening in a matter of weeks.”

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “This Government has backed the Northumberland Rail Line with the funding it needs to be delivered and now it’s time to finish the job in order to unlock growth, revitalise communities and provide new transport links for thousands of people.”

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re pleased to see that people have been making the most of Northumberland Line services since the line reopened, as they have already made more than 500,000 journeys.

“Trains are proving to be particularly popular during school holidays and weekends, but we have also seen growing demand from commuters.

“We are working hard to prepare for the opening of Blyth Bebside.”