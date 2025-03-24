Properties across Northumberland are set to benefit from home energy improvements to make them warmer and more comfortable.

Thanks to a £9.5million boost from government funding, Northumberland County Council will be able to help residents reduce energy bills, improve indoor air quality and lower emissions.

The funding will provide much-needed improvements for both social housing and privately owned or rented homes – making them warmer, better ventilated and save money on fuel bills.

As part of the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, a grant allocation of £3.5million will be matched with an additional £3.5million from the council, bringing the total value of the project to over £7million.

It will enable up to 400 council-owned homes to be upgraded with more energy efficient measures.

This initiative is being delivered through a Strategic Partnership consortium led by the Tees Valley Combined Authority, further emphasising a collaborative effort in lowering emissions across the region.

In addition, £2.5million has been awarded as part of the Warm Homes: Local Grant to improve privately owned and privately rented homes in Northumberland.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader and cabinet member for climate change at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re very pleased to be awarded this funding, which will play a crucial role in improving homes for our residents across the county.

“By co-funding these projects, we are ensuring that our residents live in warmer, healthier homes while emphasising our dedication to driving Northumberland towards net zero by 2040.”

The funding forms part of the government’s broader initiative to help homeowners and tenants across the UK make their homes more energy-efficient and sustainable.