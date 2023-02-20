The money for Spa Well, on steeply sloping land above the war memorial, is included in the draft Northumberland County Council capital budget.

Cllr Georgina Hill, ward member for Berwick East, has expressed relief and delight that both a solution and funding have been identified.

She said: “This had been quite a battle and has involved a lot of technical work and assessment which I am grateful to officers in the flooding team for. There has also been much liaison and the need for an agreement with Northumbrian Water.

Spa Well, Spittal.

"The proposal is to install a filter drain to the rear of the well head to collect the groundwater. The filter drain would connect into a new pipe which would run down the southern side of the Spa Well area and connect into the existing drainage system on Main Street.

“We needed £30,000 to fund the plan and I am delighted that the council has agreed to this request.”

The spa well itself is Grade II listed and dates from the late 18th century.

The discovery of the healthy properties of this natural spring was the start of Spittal developing as a holiday resort. People came from various parts of the country specially to take the spring water which contains iron, lime, magnesia and sulphate of soda.