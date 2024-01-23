Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnmouth Parish Council has called for financial support from Northumberland County Council in the upcoming budget.

The local authority is seeking a £2,000 contribution towards the upkeep of the conveniences on Marine Road, as it has in other parts of the county.

But the parish council is unhappy at the prospect of committing nearly 15% of its portion of the council tax (the precept) towards ensuring they remain open.

Susanne Gair, parish council chair, said: “It’s important to keep them open to continue to attract visitors and maintain good standards of public health and prevent infections and viruses spreading.

"Closing the toilets in the winter would be very hard on those with disabilities, health conditions, older people and those with young families.’

Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward member, has pledged £1,000 from his councillor small schemes fund to support the winter opening.

But he added: “I would like to see Northumberland County Council review its policy, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

"Northumberland County Council has agreed to increase the council tax charge on second homes by 100% and I would propose they use a small fraction of that extra income, to alleviate this financial burden on residents.”

Beadnell Parish Council, faced with a similar scenario, voted against making a £2,000 contribution last August but Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson agreed to use some of his members fund to cover the shortfall.

At the time he said: “Public toilets are extremely important to the council and at a time when many have been closed across the country we are actively investing in them.

“We also know that many of our higher footfall areas in tourist hotspots can be popular even at more traditionally quieter periods of the year.