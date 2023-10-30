Funding for environmental projects in Northumberland
As part of the its strengthened commitment to maintaining and protecting the natural environment, £55,000 is up for grabs through Northumberland County Council’s Environment and Climate Fund.
Groups can apply for up to £5,000 to help with projects that enhance nature and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Applicants must be based in Northumberland and be a volunteer or community group, registered charity, constituted group or club, community interest company, social enterprise or a town or parish council. Faith groups may also apply, provided their projects are inclusive.
Applications are open until noon on Tuesday, November 14 and eligible projects must align with one or more of the council’s environment and climate change initiatives. This could include reducing emissions, supporting community engagement and education through volunteering activities, improving the energy efficiency of buildings through insulation and retrofitting, encouraging active and sustainable transport, or upgrading waste solutions to support more reducing, reusing, and recycling.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The council is committed to protecting and enhancing our environment, and we want to support our community groups wherever possible to join us on our journey to become carbon neutral by 2030.
“There is a clear need for us to explore ways we can all work together to create an environment that works for everyone across our county.”
The funding can be used as match funding to support larger projects, but cannot be used as match funding for other county council funded projects.
Go to https://nland.cc/envirofund to apply for funding and you can also see a list of the exclusions that apply.