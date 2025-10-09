A project to create a mountain bike flow trail and pump track for people in Berwick and surrounding areas to enjoy has taken a big step towards its £80,000 target total.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has carried out research and held talks with youth and health and well-being organisations, as well as Berwick Academy, about potential new facilities for young people.

Following discussions about the Berwick Youth Project (BYP) flow trail and pump track scheme at a site on privately owned woodland between Tweedmouth and Scremerston at an environment and communities working group meeting, the town council decided to provide support for it at a full council meeting.

Councillors unanimously agreed that the local authority will provide a total capital contribution of £30,000 (£10,000 per year for three years) towards the project and support insurance and maintenance costs for the proposed pump track.

A section of the proposed mountain bike flow trail and pump track site as shown in the feasibility study.

Although the site – located to the rear of the Go Outdoors store, with Go Outdoors supporting the project – is in the Ancroft Parish Council area, it was recognised that many people in the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council area would benefit if the project goes ahead.

BYP, which is exploring taking on a 20-year lease with the landowner, has committed £30,000 from its reserves and the next stages are submitting a planning application to Northumberland County Council and then applying to the National Lottery for the remaining £20,000.

A feasibility study by trail and pump track experts Dirt Factory that BYP commissioned includes the following: “The aim is to to build a free to access 700 metre mountain bike flow trail and 120 metre pump track that will attract all ages and abilities and offer a fun leisure experience similar to other trail centres.

“At present there is no provision for off-road mountain biking (purpose-built) in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the nearest provisions are a 90-120 minutes car journey.

“There is a need to diversify the market appeal of the existing mountain bike centres by providing entry level and expert facilities. The site for this project would sit well as a supporting site to Glentress and Kielder Forest as it is located between the two bike centres and could serve to provide a smaller scale entry level trail and an enthusiast offer.”

A number of trees had to be removed from the site following damage from Storm Arwen in 2021.

BYP project manager John Bell said: “We’re delighted to have received support from Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council towards the creation of a new mountain biking facility.

“There’s been a few hurdles to overcome to get this far, but the gesture made by the council in matching the £30,000 that the Youth Project has already raised will go a long way to completing our target figure.

“We’re working on a budget of £80,000 to build a 0.7km trail and alongside it a pump track, so both can be used at the same time.

“It was fantastic to hear councillors speak so enthusiastically about the need for more facilities for young people and we hope this might be the first of many joint projects in the future.”