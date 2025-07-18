Funding approved for new six-bed children's home in Northumberland

Northumberland County Council has been awarded £1.67 million in Government funding to build a new children’s home.

The planned six-bed unit will house some of the most complex children in the council’s care.

It comes as the council is desperate to increase capacity for children’s home places amid increasing demand and costs.

The children’s services budget overspent by more than £10 million in the previous financial year, driven primarily by an £8.741 million spend on out-of-county placements.

Northumberland County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Morpeth.

There are 77 children being cared for outside the county funded by the council, with that budget also covering four emergency provision placements and one independent supported living arrangement. Some placements can cost the council up to £40,000 per week.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s family and children’s services scrutiny committee, executive director of children’s services Audrey Kingham said: “In the last five days the team put in a bid to the Department for Education for some capital investment in children’s homes.

“We already have a significant plan, not just around our residential homes, for children in Northumberland – having more of our children having their needs met closer to home. That’s a favourite saying of ours in children’s services.

“We submitted a bid and were successful for our funding. It’s £1.67 million to add to the pot with 50% matched funding.

“That is for a six-bed children’s residential for some of our children with the most complex needs. I’m absolutely delighted to be supported with that from the Department for Education.”

The Government is taking action on what it calls ‘exploitative’ children’s homes. A £53 million investment will create 200 new placements in high-quality council-run homes across the country.

The council has previously outlined other measures it is taking in a bid to reduce costs. This includes buying up individual properties and using the planning system to convert them into children’s homes for one or two youngsters.

While there is a significant outlay, it reduces the need for the expensive out-of-county placements.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Guy-Renner-Thompson, said he hoped that the service would be able to bring children in from neighbouring authorities, so the service brings money into the council rather than costing the taxpayer.