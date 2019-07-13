Funding approved for new Christmas lights in Wooler
Funding has been approved for new Christmas lights in Wooler.
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 06:00
Parish councillors are keen to extend the display along South Road to entice more passers-by into the town centre.
The council has approved spending £1,120 on 24 sets of lights and a new power points box.
Inquiries are also to be made about restoring lighting on the top of the church. There is a cable to the old floodlights but they have not worked for years.