Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, has revealed that the local authority is looking at an implementation date for the B1 route – covering Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal – of January 2024.

This will be funded/subsidised via the regional Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is a part of the national initiative to support bus services in England.

The funding is initially for two-and-a-half years, after which the future of the service will be linked to how well the service is performing in terms of passengers that are carried and revenue generated.

