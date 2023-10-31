News you can trust since 1854
Full evening bus service set for Berwick with the funding in place

Northumberland County Council is going out to tender for an operator to run a full evening bus service in the Berwick area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:03 GMT
Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, has revealed that the local authority is looking at an implementation date for the B1 route – covering Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal – of January 2024.

This will be funded/subsidised via the regional Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is a part of the national initiative to support bus services in England.

The funding is initially for two-and-a-half years, after which the future of the service will be linked to how well the service is performing in terms of passengers that are carried and revenue generated.

Coun Georgina Hill.Coun Georgina Hill.
Coun Hill said: “The funding of the B1 evening service is clearly good news for the area. It is a much better funding model than the current arrangement and should lead to an enhanced evening service.”

