There are now doubts as to whether the decades-long campaign to dual the A1 in Northumberland will ever be realised after the latest in a string of setbacks.

The Government has controversially announced it will revoke the development consent for the project agreed in 2024 after deeming the project financially unviable.

The move has prompted significant criticism in the county, with senior figures at Tory-led Northumberland County Council describing it as “needless and spiteful”.

The project originally would have seen 13 miles of single-carriageway road between Morpeth and Ellingham upgraded.

Traffic on the single-lane section of the A1 in Northumberland.

It was seen as the first step in creating continuous dual carriageway all the way to Berwick on the Scottish Border. However, long-time campaigner Isabel Hunter – the county councillor for Berwick West with Ord – now believes this will never happen.

Coun Hunter said: “It is very disappointing to hear that the Secretary of State for Transport is proposing to make an order to revoke the A1 development consent order.

“There continue to be accidents on the single carriageway in north Northumberland on a regular basis. Residents and businesses like myself have always been suspicious that the A1 would ever be dualled up to the Scottish Border, but we lived in hope. It now looks like this is only a pipe dream which will never happen.

“I do hope the Secretary of State for Transport will reconsider their proposal not to dual the A1 on safety grounds, what value do they place on a life?

“The dualling of the A1 should reduce the number of accidents and we have to remember millions of pounds have already been spent on the project.”

Data from Northumbria Police shows that there have been 369 accidents on the single carriageway sections of the A1 in Northumberland since the start of 2015. This included 13 fatalities and 88 serious accidents, with a fatal accident on the road only last month.

The Government has said the cost of the scheme had ballooned to more than £500million and that assessments had deemed it poor value for money. This is despite the fact that more than £60million had already been spent prior to the scrapping of the project in last year’s budget.

Responding to Coun Hunter’s comments, a spokeswoman for the Department for Transport said: “Given the challenging financial picture we inherited, we had to make difficult decisions about a number of road projects as they were unfunded or unaffordable.

“National Highways is now exploring solutions for this section of the A1 that could improve safety and congestion, while offering value for money to the taxpayer.”

The Government has also committed to smaller, better value for money “solutions” to the safety issues on the road as well as problems with congestion at peak times. However, no schemes or timescales have been confirmed at this point.

The previous Government gave the green light for the upgrades in 2024. However, the Tories received criticism for the timing of the announcement, which came after the General Election was called and with Labour well ahead in the polls.

Earlier this year, leaked DfT documents showed that officials were ordered to stop working on the project as far back as 2021.