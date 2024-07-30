Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh application to convert the former Sour Grapes Wine Bar in Morpeth into a house has been turned down as planning officers have agreed with Morpeth Town Council that the frontage of the building should be retained.

Permission was granted in April 2023 to a bid put forward in late 2022 and it appears that the applicant will be going back to these plans – where the frontage will be retained – as construction details for the building on Newgate Street have been lodged and approved.

The potential twist that concerned the town council was a proposal, submitted in August last year, to change one of the conditions for the application that had already received the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the frontage design would have been changed. This application was withdrawn in November.

The building used to house Sour Grapes Wine Bar. Picture from Google.

However, a fresh application was lodged earlier this year and the relevant section of the design and access statement on behalf of applicant Marc Richardson states: “Remove the existing large shop-front windows and replace them with two smaller multipaned powder coated aluminium units with slimline frames within the ground floor.

“Additionally, the central door opening will be retained; however, a new composite door will be installed.”

The town council objected, saying the frontage of the building should be retained. And planning officers at Northumberland County Council recently refused the fresh application under delegated powers for this reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report included the following: “The shop front contributes positively to the significance of the host as a non-designated heritage asset and to the special character and distinctiveness of the Morpeth Conservation Area.

“Whilst the principle of development is recognised as acceptable, the proposed works to the front elevation of the building would result in harm to the heritage asset recognised as Morpeth Conservation Area, as well as the application building as a non-designated heritage asset.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate public benefits that would outweigh this level of harm, therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”