Frontage of well-known building in Morpeth to be retained after application is refused
Permission was granted in April 2023 to a bid put forward in late 2022 and it appears that the applicant will be going back to these plans – where the frontage will be retained – as construction details for the building on Newgate Street have been lodged and approved.
The potential twist that concerned the town council was a proposal, submitted in August last year, to change one of the conditions for the application that had already received the green light.
If approved, the frontage design would have been changed. This application was withdrawn in November.
However, a fresh application was lodged earlier this year and the relevant section of the design and access statement on behalf of applicant Marc Richardson states: “Remove the existing large shop-front windows and replace them with two smaller multipaned powder coated aluminium units with slimline frames within the ground floor.
“Additionally, the central door opening will be retained; however, a new composite door will be installed.”
The town council objected, saying the frontage of the building should be retained. And planning officers at Northumberland County Council recently refused the fresh application under delegated powers for this reason.
Their report included the following: “The shop front contributes positively to the significance of the host as a non-designated heritage asset and to the special character and distinctiveness of the Morpeth Conservation Area.
“Whilst the principle of development is recognised as acceptable, the proposed works to the front elevation of the building would result in harm to the heritage asset recognised as Morpeth Conservation Area, as well as the application building as a non-designated heritage asset.
“The applicant has failed to demonstrate public benefits that would outweigh this level of harm, therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”
After the refusal, a construction method statement in relation to the bid approved in April 2023 was submitted and this has now been approved by planning officers, which indicates that the applicant will be going ahead with the conversion under these plans.
