Harrison Leisure is planning 16 detached bungalow-style homes on the site of the now demolished clubhouse and car park.

The application includes further information required by Northumberland County Council but is similar in nature to one submitted earlier this year.

Outline permission has already been granted for up to 16 dwellings.

Percy Wood Golf and Country Club.

Now, reserved matters permission is being sought for the prefabricated homes which would be for full-time occupancy.

A planning report on behalf of Harrison Leisure states: “Harrison Leisure intends to erect 16 detached bungalow style prefabricated dwellinghouses on the site, in order to meet both the requirements of its customers and also identified local housing needs.

"The proposed ‘park homes’ are fabricated off-site, before being permanently sited and fixed to the ground.

“Once sited, they would be occupied on a permanent, year-round basis as a dwellinghouse for sole occupancy (i.e they would not be sub-let for holiday accommodation).

"All dwellings would be fully equipped with high specification kitchens, bathrooms, insulation, double glazing, heating and lighting.”

There has been one objection from local resident Barry White of Chesterhill Old Farm.

He said: “This planning application is a regurgitation of (one) submitted previously.

“This application again seeks to expand the existing Percy Wood Caravan Park boundary. There is a tree belt, golf driving range, public road, forestry road and houses between this site and the nearest caravans.

