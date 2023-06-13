News you can trust since 1854
Fresh plans lodged for new bungalows in Amble

Fresh plans have been submitted for 12 bungalows in Amble.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

A new application has been lodged by D P Builders for the development of a greenfield site to the south of the Southmead Estate.

Plans for the site were refused by Northumberland County Council earlier this year after the planning department raised concerns ‘that the design layout has been completed with a view of achieving a density as opposed to a quality place’.

The latest application, as with the two previous bids, proposes seven bungalows and five dormer bungalows with a new access point from Percy Street on the eastern boundary of the site.

The Southmead site in Amble.The Southmead site in Amble.
The Southmead site in Amble.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The existing buildings in the immediate vicinity of the site are generally traditional in their design. The design put forward would reflect this by showing a simple, traditional form of development.

‘The applicant is an Amble based contractor who has previously constructed a considerable number of the dwellings in the immediate vicinity including Southmead, New Moor Close, Hauxley Way, Meadowburn, Fontburn and Percy Drive.

‘The house types proposed within this application are similar in appearance and design to the properties at Meadowburn and Southmead and are in keeping with the surrounding area.’

It adds: ‘The site would be accessed from a new access point from Percy Street on the eastern boundary of the site. The position of this access has been carefully considered in light of the consented proposals to the east of the site which are also accessed from Percy Street. The traffic generated from 12 residential units is considered to be low.’

