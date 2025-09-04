Fresh plans have been lodged for a housing development on a former school site in Newbiggin.

Ascent Homes want to build 71 homes on the derelict former Moorside First School site, on Woodhorn Road.

A range of two, three and four bedroom homes are proposed, some of which would be bungalows.

A similar housing proposal first submitted in 2016 was withdrawn in early 2024 due to legal matters which have or will be addressed through the determination of the new application.

Moorside First School was demolished years ago, but the site remains vacant. (Photo by Google)

A planning report by Ascent Homes states: “The proposed new development largely resembles the proposals submitted under the previously withdrawn scheme, with the exception of updated elements to accord with current standards.

"In terms of massing, the majority of the proposed dwellings will be 2-storey in height, whilst the ‘Birch’ house type is a single-storey bungalow, and the Primrose house type is a 2.5 storey town house.

“The appearance and style of the house types would create a varied street scene which would be considered appropriate within the wider context of the site’s surroundings.”

The school closed in 2011 – with pupils moving to the Grace Darling campus – and the buildings were demolished in 2013.

The previous application was withdrawn when Northumberland County Council, which owns the land, had the 2.4 hectare site’s value reassessed in December 2023 and found the market price to be higher than its previous estimate.

Ascent Homes, which is part of council-owned development company Advance Northumberland, withdrew from the plans due to the higher cost of the site it would have to meet.

The new report explains that due to the extent of engagement that was undertaken in relation to the withdrawn application, it has been agreed with the planning authority prior to the submission of this application that a further full round of consultation with the public is not a requirement.

The site is allocated for residential development in the Northumberland Local Plan with an indicative guideline of 66 units.

The proposed development would be accessed by a new vehicular and pedestrian site access via Woodhorn Road.

There would be two parking spaces per property and 19 visitor spaces across the site.

The report concludes: “It is considered that the proposed development would deliver much needed housing on a sustainable and allocated previously developed site. The principle of development is clearly established.”