Plans have been lodged for a holiday homes development in a Northumberland village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted for seven short-stay holiday houses and nine glamping pods to the rear of the Blue Bell Hotel in Belford.

The proposed scheme also includes a six-bedroom short-stay holiday annex and shower facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application also details plans to complete three units on which work had previously started.

Partially constructed properties on a site next to the Blue Bell Hotel in Belford.

The site previously benefitted from planning consent, most recently for seven new houses and a 14-unit camping/caravan site, but this has now lapsed.

A report on behalf of applicant Moorlands Holdings, which also owns the neighbouring hotel, explains that the units on site would have a 30-weeks per year usage, with a seasonal shut down between late October and early April.

The report adds: “The proposed development will support and promote Belford’s role as a place to visit, providing visitor accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no clear reason for withholding a positive decision.”

Another document concludes: “This application has tried to address the concerns of the local authority as far as possible.

"The annex building that was approved back in 2005 has been added into this application to enable the work to commence.

"The glamping pods have been reduced from the previously approved scheme from 14 units to nine units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The accommodation for Plots 1 to 7 is proposed to be part of the hotel use rather than individual accommodation.”

Although the layout is to be changed, access to the site would remain the same as on previously approved applications.