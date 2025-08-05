A beachside cafe’s plans for a seasonal shelter to protect customers from the elements have been refused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Needles Eye on Newbiggin promenade has proved popular with visitors since it opened in May 2024.

However, co-owner Wayne Rigg has been thwarted in his latest bid to erect a lean-to glazed shelter between October and February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report on his behalf had stated: “The applicant is keen to provide a temporary shelter over the existing, external dining for use during the winter months only to provide some cover from the rain and high winds.

Needles Eye cafe in Newbiggin.

"The proposal will help to ensure that, during the worst weather in the winter, the business can continue to serve a sustainable number of covers to keep the existing staff numbers employed.”

The new application had omitted a canvas bell tent/tee pee structure which was part of a previously refused retrospective application.

The fresh proposal received 65 letters of support and one objection but concerns were voiced by Natural England and the council’s ecologist about the impact on overwintering birds, including sanderling. Planners also raised concerns about the proposed design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officer Ben Briggs, in a report recommending refusal, said: “The café was approved on the basis it was a small café that would have minimal impact to the protected coastline it borders.

"Although it is noted that the development would provide enhanced tourism opportunities for the settlement of Newbiggin and allow a new element to an existing new business, the development would increase footfall over the winter months in which overwintering birds will be affected.

"Increased footfall coupled with noise impacts because of this have not been explained appropriately within the application along with insufficient supporting information being provided. In addition, no suitable mitigation has been proposed. The improved experience within the café does not outweigh the ecological, coast protection and noise issues that the application proposes.”

He adds: “Covering this entire area, which will stretch the length of the café, with white canvas and glazed panels will form an incongruous addition which disrupts the beach front. The addition of the temporary structure is excessive for the site.

"Although temporary, the enclosing of this outside area, with a solid frame, for five months of the year would have a visually obstructing impact to the aesthetic of the sea front.”