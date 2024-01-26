Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vacant ex-station on Laburnum Avenue has caught the eye of property firm Bluerock Homes, which has put forward plans to transform the site into nine new homes.

There was a previous application from Taylored Property NE26 Ltd for housing on this site in 2020, for 24 flats, but this was later withdrawn.

The site has been empty since 2016 when the building was sold and Northumbria Police moved to alternative offices.

Whitley Bay's former police station and ex-sweet factory on Laburnum Avenue has been derelict since 2016. (Photo by LDRS)

According to planning documents submitted to North Tyneside Council: “The site has been vacant for some time and will deteriorate further if a viable re-use is not found.

"The plans are to retain, refurbish and convert the most attractive parts of the existing building while the unsightly elements would be demolished and replaced with a complimentary and contemporary new-build element.”

The “much-needed family housing” would also accommodate 18 parking spaces. The application states that parking can be found on Laburnum but many spaces are restricted or for permit holders only.

Each prospective flat is currently designed with three bedrooms, to be occupied by five people. The internal space of each unit varies from 95sqm to 152sqm.

As of yet, there is no date for the determination of the site by councillors or council officers. The application was validated on Friday, 19 January, this year.

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “The Police station has been empty for quite some time and has become derelict.