News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Free outdoor gym equipment could be installed in Cramlington after councillors' proposals

Cramlington Town Council has opened online consultations on plans to install free-to-access outdoor gym equipment in two areas of the town.

By Craig Buchan
Published 11th May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

Two of the town’s county councillors have proposed using their individual budget allocations for small schemes on outdoor gyms in their wards.

Councillor for Cramlington East ward Scott Lee has proposed installing facilities at The Dolly Heap, near Kramel Playing Field, while Councillor Christine Dunbar, who represents Cramlington Eastfield, has proposed installing facilities at Eastfield Playing Fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Lee said: “I am delighted to have funding approved from my small schemes budget to provide a new outdoor multigym which will make exercise free and accessible to everyone.

Councillors Scott Lee and Christine Dunbar have suggested installing outdoors gyms in Cramlington.Councillors Scott Lee and Christine Dunbar have suggested installing outdoors gyms in Cramlington.
Councillors Scott Lee and Christine Dunbar have suggested installing outdoors gyms in Cramlington.
Most Popular

Exercise is a proven way to improve peoples' mental health, reduce obesity, and decrease the risk of heart disease and strokes.

“The Dolly Heap site will give easy access to all residents from Klondyke, Mayfield and East Cramlington. Everyone will have an equal opportunity to get in shape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The project has funding approved already from Northumberland County Council. Now all we need is for the town council to step up and adopt the scheme moving forward.

“I would encourage all of my residents who support the scheme to complete the town council's online survey. Let’s make this fantastic project a reality.”

Councillor Dunbar added: “Eastfield Playing Fields fitness area is an opportunity for the community to exercise for their health and wellbeing without the cost of gym membership.

“I have been contacted by many residents who support this initiative.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public can have their say on the proposals until Wednesday, May 17 at cramlingtontowncouncil.gov.uk/outdoor-gym-consultation

Related topics:CramlingtonExercise