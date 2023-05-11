Two of the town’s county councillors have proposed using their individual budget allocations for small schemes on outdoor gyms in their wards.

Councillor for Cramlington East ward Scott Lee has proposed installing facilities at The Dolly Heap, near Kramel Playing Field, while Councillor Christine Dunbar, who represents Cramlington Eastfield, has proposed installing facilities at Eastfield Playing Fields.

Councillor Lee said: “I am delighted to have funding approved from my small schemes budget to provide a new outdoor multigym which will make exercise free and accessible to everyone.

Councillors Scott Lee and Christine Dunbar have suggested installing outdoors gyms in Cramlington.

“Exercise is a proven way to improve peoples' mental health, reduce obesity, and decrease the risk of heart disease and strokes.

“The Dolly Heap site will give easy access to all residents from Klondyke, Mayfield and East Cramlington. Everyone will have an equal opportunity to get in shape.

“The project has funding approved already from Northumberland County Council. Now all we need is for the town council to step up and adopt the scheme moving forward.

“I would encourage all of my residents who support the scheme to complete the town council's online survey. Let’s make this fantastic project a reality.”

Councillor Dunbar added: “Eastfield Playing Fields fitness area is an opportunity for the community to exercise for their health and wellbeing without the cost of gym membership.

“I have been contacted by many residents who support this initiative.”

