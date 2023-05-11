“Odd to say it in 2023, but it seems there is actually a climate of fear in Berwick Town Council.”

And two of the former councillors have criticised “salaried officers, who want to control what happens in Berwick” and said “it seems there is actually a climate of fear” at the local authority in a statement on social media.

Vacancies have been posted on the council’s website following the resignations of Wendy Robertson, Robert Bruce (both St Boisil ward), Anne Williams (Upper Spittal) and Anne Forbes (Magdalene) over the last three weeks with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Forbes, a former Mayor of Berwick, had been on a leave of absence and she said she stood down to have more time with family and to herself following the death of her mother.

The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.

In a statement on Berwick social media page The Bridge, Wendy and Robert said: “We feel that we can do more as individuals outside the town council to get what our communities deserve without waiting for the approval of salaried officers, who want to control what happens in Berwick. The councillors have almost no say.

“Added to which, a large percentage of town council income seems to go on council staff salaries, not directly into the community. Residents of Berwick do not appear to get value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone considering standing as a town councillor in Berwick should attend a few public meetings to see the lie of the land and think carefully about involving themselves in the town council as it currently stands.