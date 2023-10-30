News you can trust since 1854
Former working men's club in Shilbottle poised for new lease of life

Plans to turn a former working men’s club into community facilities in Shilbottle have been approved.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:47 GMT
A planning application seeking change of use permission for the Grange Road site has received the green light from Northumberland County Council.

The application by Ajay Rehan proposes three commercial units including a community hub/cafe and a pharmacy. The use of the largest of the three units is still to be determined.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson reported: ‘It is considered that proposed design and materials of the proposals would represent an improvement to the appearance of the building which lacks architectural merit and is in a poor state of repair at present.

The Shilbottle hub site.The Shilbottle hub site.
‘Whilst the building subject to this application is located in a residential area, it is considered that given the small-scale nature of the businesses that would occupy the premises, the proposed change of use would not result in an unacceptable adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties/residents.’

There were no objections.

