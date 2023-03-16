Former RAF Association social club in Alnwick poised for new lease of life

A planning application seeking change of use for the former Royal Air Forces Association club on Lisburn Street has been granted permission by Northumberland County Council.

The social club, which had been a meeting place for Alnwick Lions, closed in 2021.

The Grade II listed property was originally built as a school around 1850.

The former RAF Association club on Lisburn Street, Alnwick.

A planning report on behalf of applicant, Dinesh Kohli, noted there will be minimal changes to the front elevation and the proposal will not result in the loss of any existing original features.

Initial plans to convert the property into two homes, with extensions to the building, were scaled back following objections from local residents and concerns raised by the planning department.

A new wall is planned to cut the concrete yard in half and avoid unacceptable impacts on amenity to the neighbouring properties that have windows looking directly into this area.

Council planning officer Hannah Nilsson, delegating approval, reported: “It is considered that the proposed works would conserve the asset in a manner appropriate to its significance and will sustain the significance and put it to viable use consistent with its conservation.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick Civic Society have objected to the proposals in response to both consultations, it is considered that the proposals are sympathetic to the building and would not cause an unacceptable impact to the listed building or its character.